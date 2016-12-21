Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Los Angeles Clippers Updates: Blake Griffin's Injury Affects Team's Performance

By Staff Writer
Dec 21, 2016
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers(Photo : (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images))

During the first three weeks of the season, Los Angeles Clippers made people particularly their fans believe that this could be finally their year in the game. Before the Thanksgiving Day, the team has garnered seven-game win streak to a franchise - best 12-2 start.

Clippers have held the no. 1 spot in the Western Conference standings and have even boasted that team's most stifling defense. The team is 6-4 in their last ten games and has already fallen all the way to the fourth seed.

However, Clippers suddenly has to navigate in the portion of the season without the presence of their best players. According to Dan Woike of the OC Register, Blake Griffin, one of the team's best player is set to undergo a minor knee surgery. It would take time for Griffin to recover and could miss anywhere from 3-6 weeks.

"Griffin will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Tuesday to remove "loose bodies," which could be bone or cartilage fragments causing the discomfort. The procedure is expected to sideline him between three and six weeks," said Dan Woike.

According to Bleacher Report, Los Angeles Clippers are hoping that Griffin would recover in a short period so that he could back in action on Jan. 10.

"We don't want to get used to playing without Griffin; I can tell you that," head coach Doc Rivers said.

Coach, Doc Rivers comment, came out a week after Griffin undergone a surgery which this time have his "loose bodies" removed from his right knee. The latest surgery procedure is expected to shelve Griffin for three to six weeks.

In the last 2015-16 game, Los Angeles Clippers went 30-15 with Griffin on the team. Griffin was that time in the process of recovery from a quad injury. And the year before that, the team strung nine wins in 15 games after he undergone a midseason surgery on his right elbow.

Without Griffin, it would be difficult for the Clippers to keep pace with Houston, San Antonio, and Golden State in the West.

