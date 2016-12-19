Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Nokia C1 Specs Leak: SD 830, 4GB RAM, Dual Cameras

Dec 19, 2016
There are many speculations about Nokia's expected re-entry into the smartphone business. It seems like the company is beginning to develop something new that would compete with other smartphones enterprises in the market. Many people have already heard rumors about the company's first ever real Android handset.

For many years, Nokia C1 has stirred curiosity to everyone, particularly to its specifications and features. But just recently, Concept Phones reported that the company would be introducing a flagship device that is equipped with premium hardware. The designer of the device had just released a few concepts about the latest Nokia C1.

The new rumored smartphone started to gain positive reviews from customers and tech analysts. The said news about the latest phone reportedly appeared on a Chinese micro-blogging site that shows off the device in a shade of burgundy with a dual camera set up at the back.

Nokia Company has released a confirmation that they would make a comeback in the smartphone business. The said new smartphones would be priced at around Rs 10,000.

Specs and Features

According to Weibo, Nokia C1's power buttons and volume rockers are located on one side. The USB type-C port can be found at the bottom along with the 3.5mm audio port. Moreover, it was also reported that the hardware specs are fascinating because the device is said to be powered by Snapdragon 830 SoC that is expected to power many a flagship smartphone on 2017.

The new smartphone will also come with 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB storage variants. However, its RAM will only be restricted to 4GB. The battery, on the other hand, will be a 3,210mAh unit with dual rear cameras which will come with 12 and 16-megapixel sensors. It will be accompanied by a triple-LED Xenon flash that will come in handy during the low-light conditions. The phone's Android will have Android 7.1.1. Nokia and HMD will soon decide to make everything official in the coming weeks.

