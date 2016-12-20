'Divergent' Series Updates: Veronica Roth To Release New 'Divergent' Book On 2017

For those who are still bemoaning of how the Divergent series ended, the author has a particular surprise to them. Veronica Roth has released a new addition to the story of Tris and Four. Fans of the "Divergent" series will undoubtedly be thrilled with the new epilogue written which will answer their questions about what happened to Tobias Eaton who plays the role as Four in the last book, "Allegiant."

Lionsgate has recently canceled the theatrical release of "Divergent: Ascendant" because they have turned it into a Television movie. The decision about the "Divergent" franchise's final movie created disappointments to fans. However, thanks to Roth's new book which is related to the original "Divergent" book series.

According to Epic Reads, author Veronica Roth will release the "We Can Be Mended" book which contains a short story epilogue about Four - the character which is portrayed by Theo Kames in the "Divergent" movies.

The epilogue story takes place five years after the events in the "Allegiant" which was the last book of the series. The new book will surely fill the gaps of the open-ended ending of the last series.

"I've always said that the Divergent series felt complete to me, but a little while ago I realized there were still some of the stories that I had left untold. So I wrote something just for myself about what Tobias had been up to in the years after Allegiant. And the news is that I'm going to share it with you," Roth said.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Veronica Roth will also release another book entitled "Carve the Mark" and will be launch together with the "We Can Be Mended" book. "Carve the Mark" is a sci-fi fantasy duology where the story takes place on another planet where violence is considered as the rule of law. The new book also portrays of how a girl with a destructive power survives.

Reports claimed that fans of "Divergent" need to pre-order the "Carve the Mark" to get a copy of "We Can Be Mended."



