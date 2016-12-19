Chinese Tech Firm Xiaomi Release Latest 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2

Chinese tech firm Xiaomi is one of the famous companies that are known for making affordable smartphones. And just like any other smartphone enterprises of the different parts of the world, Xiaomi Company has diversified into the smart home category.

Over the years, Xiaomi has introduced several gadgets and products such as smart air-conditioners, bedside lamps, air purifiers, routers, Android TV boxes, televisions, fitness trackers as well as a Smart Home Kit that protects owners from thieves.

According to GizmoChina, Xiaomi smartphones continue to remain as their major revenue-earner. Its smartphone accessory market is becoming bigger every day. The company's headsets, flip-coves, and external battery packs have been undergoing brisk business in the major markets like India and China.

Advertisement

This year, the company has something interesting to introduce. Xiaomi recently announced its latest power bank known as the Mi Power Bank 2. The said power bank would be equipped with the same battery capacity with 20,000mAh as the one which was introduced in India earlier.

Mi Power Bank 2 will support Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 and two-way fast charging technologies. The new power bank can be bought at a price of CNY 149 (approx Rs 1500) which is almost close to the price of 20,000mAh Mi Power Bank.

The latest Mi Power Bank 2 has the same appearance with the first gen-20,000mAh Power bank with a short and narrow build. It also comes with 2.1mm in thickness with a surface bumps that prevents the device from slipping off the hands. The recently released power back arrives in a white color only.

According to Xiaomi, the new power back makes use of the high-density Li-polymer batteries. Furthermore, the single port power output is 5V/2.4A - 9V/2A and 12V/1.5A with a dual port rating that is unchanged at 5V/3.6A.

Advertisement

Mi Power Bank 2 can charge a Xiaomi Mi Max within 2.5 hours and supports 18W charging and low-current discharging. Reports claimed that the new Mi Power Bank 2 would be on sale in China on December 19.



