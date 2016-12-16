New Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Gets Wi-Fi Certified From Wi-Fi Alliance

Earlier this year, Samsung Company has introduced its new lineup of smartphones to the Chinese market. The new smartphones are the Samsung Galaxy C5 and the Samsung Galaxy C7.

Recently, several reports claimed that Samsung is currently working on their higher mid-range Android smartphone - the Galaxy C7 Pro. The said smartphone was supposed to be revealed before the year ends. However, several reports unveiled that the launching was allegedly delayed until January 2017.

According to Sammobile, the specifications, features, and images of Galaxy C7 surfaced on the internet yesterday with the courtesy of TENAA. The South Korean company has developed the upgraded versions of the Galaxy C5 and the Galaxy C7 and will be called "Pro" versions.

Now, not long after the lineup has been revealed, rumored surfaced that Galaxy C7 Pro has received its Wi-Fi certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance.

Sounds like good news for everyone especially the avid users of Samsung. Wi-Fi certification documents reveal the compatibility of the Galaxy C7 Pro (SM-C7010) with the dual-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n and Wi-Fi Direct connectivity standards.

The new Galaxy C7 Pro with a Wi-Fi certification features a metal unibody with a unique antenna design. It is also equipped with a 5.7-inch Full HD Super AMOLED display, a 2.2GHz octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, 32/64GB of internal storage, 16-megapixel primary and secondary cameras, and a 3,300 mAh battery.

According to Wi-Fi Alliance, the documentation will show the model number of the upcoming SM-C7010. The model number is also present in other documents such as from the benchmarking website like GFXBench and Zauba that tracks India's import and export.

The new Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro will be coming with 4GB of RAM with 32 GB or 64GB internal storage. For the optics, the said smartphone will be packed with a 16-megapixel camera on both the front and the back of the device.



