Los Angeles Lakers Pass On Drafting Kristaps Porzingis Due To Unimpressive Workout

The Los Angeles Lakers suddenly find themselves in a good position regarding the complete rebuild. The hindsight with a 20/20 has given them freedom to knock the Lakers for passing on the unknown prospect instead of drafting D'Angelo Russel.

In the 2015 NBA draft, it seemed that Los Angeles Lakers would either select Jahlil Okafor or D' Angelo Russel with No. 2 overall pick. According to CBSSPorts, the team, without any hesitation, selected Russel who has been thriving in his second year with the Lakers after an up and down rookie season.

While Lakers made an excellent pick by choosing Russel, the team passed on drafting Kristaps Porzingis who went No. 4 to the New York Knicks. Porzingis seems to be considered as a blossoming superstar with limitless potential in the field of the game.

Los Angeles Lakers have even brought Porzingis for a private workout before the draft. However, according to Bleacher's Report, the team subjected the now-Knicks big man, Porzingis to a heavy workout that did not suit his playing style.

According to Kevin Ding, the reason why the team was doing was that of their old-school mentality when they were under with their coach Byron Scott.

Los Angeles Lakers want to test Porzingis' physicality, and especially his "bigness," the reason why he was assigned to that kind of workout. The team has overvalued Porzingis need to prove that he could play in the low post. Furthermore, they have wrongly equated his shaky stamina through his overall NBA readiness.

Coach Mark Madsen who is known for physical play in his 2009-09 NBA career was pushing Porzingis in the workout. Lakers' head coach Byton Scott even joked with the team's staffers after seeing Porzingis wilt with exhaustion and that Scott should better get a contract extension if the club decided to draft Porzingis and wait for him to grow and improve.



