Netflix Updates: New Movies, TV shows On January 2017

It's New Year again, and January is almost here. New Years signifies new titles from Netflix. A new video was just recently released showing Netflix's announcement of the films that will come and go for the whole month of January 2017.

Netflix will showcase a ring of a fresh batch or original movies, TV shows, and comedy specials together with the best list of classics which we've seen from the streaming service. According to ComingSoon website, classic films will begin to be shown at the beginning of 2017. These classic films include comedies like "Caddyshack," some of the horror flicks like "The Shining, and modern cult hits like "V for Vendetta."

The films as mentioned above will be shown together with the original four Superman movies. Movies on the other hand, like "Collateral Damage," "Dreamcatcher," "Superman 1-4 and Braveheart" is reported to be shown on the first day of the new year.

Netflix is also planning to reboot the "70 series, One Day at a Time" movie featuring Mackenzie Philips. However, this time, the comedy will focus on the three-generational Cuban Family which is made up of a newly-divorced mom who used to work in the military together with her teen daughter, tween son, and her mother who subscribes to an old-school mentality.

"A series of Unfortunate Events" will also be shown next year and is slated to appear on the digital platform on January 13. Actor Neil Patrick Harris will take the role of Count Olaf in eight.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Alpha and Omega 7, Under the Shadow and Miss Sharon Jones will also be shown on January 7. The Best and Most Beautiful Things and Rachet and Clank, on the other hand, will come on January 9

Movies that will exit on 2017 are two Alvin and the Chipmunks, nine 30 for 30 documentaries, Amityville Horror, and Bewitched. The Girl Who Played with Fire and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest are out on January 6. Netflix also cancels A Good Marriage by Stephen King on January 29.



