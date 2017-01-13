Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Ex-NBA Player Orien Greene Arrested After Breaking Into House And Molesting Woman

According to police reports, former NBA player Orien Greene has been arrested after illegally entering into two homes in his girlfriend's Florida neighborhood, peeping on the sleeping women inside, and then molesting one of them.

Orien Greene Arrested

As per Mail Online, Greene, 34, was arrested by Pembroke Pines police Monday afternoon after allegedly entering two homes near Flamingo West Drive, both of which had conveniently been left unlocked. The player is then alleged to have only stared at the first woman as she was sleeping, but was actively kissing and rubbing the buttocks of the second woman.

What Greene had exactly been doing prior to the alleged trespasses is not clear. But according to another police report, early on Monday morning he trespassed into the home of a 56-year-old woman and went to the master's bedroom, where he watched her sleeping.

Greene's Charges and accusations

He then left and went to a second home just right across the road and found a second woman, aged 40, who was also asleep. The player allegedly kissed the woman on the neck and 'rubbed her butt', the report said. After the woman woke up and began to shout at the intruder, Greene reportedly fled out of the scene and went to his girlfriend's house, which just is nearby.

Greene was then arrested and booked on charges of felony burglary and misdemeanor battery. Right now, the women are in fear of their lives, Sporting News reported.

Greene was later on bailed on a $30,000 bond and fitted with an ankle monitor. He has already been told not to contact any of the victims.

Greene's NBA tenure

The former basketball pro was a second-draft pick for the Boston Celtics in 2005 but was then waived and later on acquired by the Indiana Pacers. He has also played with the Sacramento Kings and a number of non-U.S., overseas teams.

In 2010 he received a two-year ban from the league for trying to cheat drug tests.

