NBA News: Nets Waive Bennett, To Sign Quincy Acy On 10-Day Contract

The Anthony Bennett tenure with the Brooklyn Nets is over. After the team worked him out for weeks during the summer, supporting him and Team Canada during the recent Olympic Qualifying Tournament and signing him to a 1-year, $1 million deal, the Nets on Monday waived the former no. 1 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.

Acy to replace Bennett

In his replacement, the team will sign 6'9" journeyman forward Quincy Acy, who had currently been playing for the Texas Legends in the D-League, as per Nets Daily. The deal has been reported to be a 10-day contract. The Nets will be Acy's 6th team in six seasons in the NBA.

The 26-year-old Baylor product played only six games for Dallas earlier this season before getting cut on November 17. He played only 48 minutes in six games.

The Mavs had to cut Acy in order to sign a backup PG after their top three lead guards went down to injury.

What Acy could bring

Acy's most productive season came two years ago when he played a total of 68 games for the New York Knicks, as well as starting 22 of those games. He averaged 5.9 points and 4.3 rebounds, and shooting 45.9 percent overall, along with 30.0 percent from deep.

This year, for the Legends, the Mavericks d-league affiliate, he has averaged 17.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2 blocks, as well as improving his 3-point shooting to nearly 40 percent.

According to RealGM, Acy will become the 18th player to wear the Nets uniform this season. The team record is at 22.

End of the road for Bennet?

For Bennett, it appears that the Nets' decision is the end of the road for the 6'8" power forward, who was playing for his 4th team in four years after surprisingly being taken No. 1 by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bennett had a few good games offensively, but his lack of defense was the one that ultimately doomed his NBA career.