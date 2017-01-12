NBA News: League Fines Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn After Committing Flagrant 2 Foul For Pushing Anthony Davis

Knicks' forward/center Kyle O'Quinn has been fined by the NBA for striking and pushing Anthony Davis, which resulted in Davis getting injured.(Photo : Getty Images/Elsa)

The NBA is always on a keen eye for every player, in every match, and on every scenario. The league has made it a habit to fine players and even an entire team if need be if they commit a very unnecessary move during an NBA game.

The most recent one getting a deuce with the league is Knicks player Kyle O'Quinn.

League fines O'Quinn

According to ESPN, the NBA has fined Kyle O'Quinn $25,000 for 'striking and pushing' New Orleans star Anthony Davis late in the third quarter of the Pelicans' Monday night win over the New York Knicks. Davis ended up crashing into the front row of the seats behind the baseline and was unable to stand for a couple of minutes.

Later on, Davis has assisted the Pelicans medical team, left the game right after the incident and did not return. O'Quinn, on the other hand, was assessed with a flagrant-two foul and was immediately ejected from the contest.

Further dissecting the incident

As reviewed multiple times, the league said on Wednesday that O'Quinn struck and pushed Davis from behind, committing the foul with just 1:16 left in the third quarter during New Orleans' 110-96 victory at Madison Square Garden on Monday. The incident resulted in O'Quinn being assessed with a flagrant 2 foul and an automatic ejection.

O'Quinn, not complaining or protesting the decision, immediately left the court and headed towards the Knicks' locker room. After the game, O'Quinn wished Davis the best afterward and even went on to compliment the officials and the NBA on their decision.

Davis Questionable for next game

According to Fox Sports, the Pelicans say Davis is listed day-to-day for their upcoming game against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. He tallied 40 points and 18 rebounds in just under 29 minutes of play before going down leaving Monday's game.

Pelicans fans are hoping for Davis' fast recovery.