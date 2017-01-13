NBA Legend Allen Iverson To Join Ice Cube's Basketball League BIG3 for Retired NBA Players

According to reports, former NBA legend Allen Iverson is reportedly joining Ice Cube's three-on-three basketball league, which features an array of other retired league stars. The 41-year-old point guard will be serving as a player-coach for the actor-rapper's newly established BIG3, which launches officially this summer.

Iverson to join Ice Cube's BIG3

According to RollingStones, Iverson, who played a total of 14 seasons in the NBA, most of which is for the Philadelphia 76ers, announced his association with BIG3 during a recently-concluded press conference on Wednesday.

"When I got the call, it was a no-brainer for me," he said, paying respect to Ice Cube. "That's O'Shea [Jackson]. You don't turn that down. I absolutely wanted to be a part of it, and I hope that me being a part of it will make it a success."

Other legends signed with BIG3

The 2001 NBA Most Valuable Player, who was recently inducted into the league's Hall of Fame just last year, also expressed hopes that BIG3 would "go on and on" and become a vital part of basketball culture. Other retired NBA greats that are signed with BIG3 would include Chauncey Billups, Gary Payton, Kenyon Martin, Stephen Jackson, Jason Williams, and Jermaine O'Neal.

About BIG3

BIG3, which is scheduled to begin touring in June, will showcase half-court three-on-three games. Ice Cube has just announced the league last month, telling ESPN that he was tired of seeing his basketball heroes retire and not play anymore.

"A lot of these guys can still play ball even once they retire - just not the back-to-backs or four games in five nights," Ice Cube said. "I started to look at three-on-three basketball and wondered, 'Why isn't this type of basketball game played on an elite pro level?'

It's like the most normal form of basketball. And from there it was like, 'Yo, why don't we make this happen?'"

High praises are on BIG3 with a lot of fans excited to see their former idols grace the basketball court once again.