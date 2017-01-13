NBA News: LeBron James Becoming More And More Of A Playmaker

At age 32, Cavs star LeBron James is having one of his most robust statistical seasons. While he's currently averaging his usual 26 points and nearly 8 rebounds per game, the number that strikingly sticks out the most is his current 8.2 assists per game, which is the second-highest average of his career.

James becoming team's 'Quarterback'

On a Cleveland Cavaliers team that is loaded with proficient scorers and shooters, James has tried tirelessly to improve his playmaking skills, specifically, by learning how to throw the perfectly accurate pass. According to BusinessInsider, James has told ESPN earlier this season that he knows exactly how each of his teammates likes to catch the ball.

Whether they like to catch the ball with the seam, without the seams, high, low, etc., the man knows it all.

James making sure everyone is involved

On Tuesday, before the Cavs took on the Utah Jazz, James said that he gave new teammate Kyle Korver the same treatment, according to Latest News Headlines.

"I've watched about 25 minutes of his clips over the last couple of days," James told reporters "I've studied where he likes the ball, how he likes the ball coming to him, whether if he likes it high, if he likes it low, if he likes to catch it on seams, or no seams.

"From my point of view, as far as being the team's quarterback, it's always about seeing where my receiver likes the ball. Knowing what sides he likes to come off of pin-downs and things of that sort. So, right now I got a good feeling, but it will also take some time on the floor. But I'll definitely get the ball to him."

Though James doesn't want to reveal all of his total scouting report for his teammates, when pressed, he ensured that no matter what the circumstances may be, his teammates will always get involved in the offense, and he will guarantee that every one of them gets the ball on their sweet spot every time.