Galaxy S8 Update: Samsung’s Newest Flagship AMOLED displays are near bezel-less

It might be as cliché as it sounds, but there really is no doubt that the Internet is indeed full of surprises. Weeks ahead of the official unveiling of Samsung's next flagship phone, the rumored Galaxy S8, almost everything from the design right down to its hardware specs have been highly speculated online.

Just last Friday, two separate reports have surfaced; one regarding the size variants of the phone and the other regarding 3D renders. Now, Samsung may have just revealed them all with two promo videos of brand new displays that are likely to be used in the upcoming flagship.

These videos were posted by the company's subsidiary, Samsung Display.

Galaxy S8 display leaked online

According to Phandroid, one of the videos that were spotted shows a large AMOLED display being placed on what could potentially be the Galaxy S8. The video has since been taken down.

However, if the video holds any truth to it, it could confirm two widely speculated details about the upcoming flagship; that the device will sport an AMOLED display and will likely come with very thin top and bottom bezels and no presence of a Home Button.

2nd Video confirms everything

The second video, on the other hand, is yet to be taken down. This specific video further confirms some of the details that we have come to gather so far.

The video seems to point strongly towards a near bezel-less model. With a big screen-to-body ratio and lack of any capacitive buttons, we could potentially be looking at a Galaxy S8 that features an optical fingerprint sensor that was earlier speculated.

Samsung continuing with flat design

According to Gadgets 360, the video also gives hints at a flat Galaxy 8 design, which could mean that, aside from an Edge design, Samsung may also continue to offer a flat design as well. The promo video mostly shows off the AMOLED display with sharper colors and lower battery consumption, according to the YouTube description.