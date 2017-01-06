Samsung Update: Galaxy S8 Exact Release Date Officially Announced

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S8 is going to be one of 2017's biggest and most controversial smartphones. Recent updates have confirmed that there is now an exact and precise release date and it may well be late to market.

Samsung to host separate event

The crucial information arrived all the way from Korea courtesy of the ever reliable Forbes, where the information states that Samsung could very well skip its regular unveiling spot at the upcoming Mobile World Congress in February. Instead, Samsung is considering a separate event in New York this coming March which will highlight the Galaxy S8, subsequently not going on sale until April 18th.

Advertisement

Going in line with other release dates

This would prove to be a significant delay compared to the Galaxy S7, which was released on March 11, 2016. But on the other hand, it would actually be more in line with the Galaxy S releases historically. After all the Galaxy S4, S5 and S6 all went on sale in the month of April on the 27th, 11th, and 10th respectively.

Prior to that, the Galaxy S3, S2, and S1 handsets were officially released towards the middle of the year in May and/or June.

Official release date

Advertisement

Furthermore, the April 18th date ties in with recent reports that Samsung will begin mass production of the Galaxy S8 in early March. As such, experts are suggesting that you watch out for the conspiracy theories regarding this later date, especially if they try to tie it towards the Galaxy Note 7's battery problems.

Issues with the S8

According to iDigitalTimes, Some of this is likely to stem from the news that Samsung will again be using its battery division, Samsung SDI, to supply batteries for the coming Galaxy S8. This is because SDI was also the one that supplied batteries for the 'explosive' Galaxy Note S7.

But such a conclusion would be unreliable seeing that the same problems also occurred when Samsung used replacement batteries from ATL.