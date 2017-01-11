Another Samsung Leak Gives A More Legit Look At The Galaxy S8(Photo : YouTube/XEETECHCARE)

According to reports, Samsung has managed to generate a fair amount of buzz going around its upcoming Galaxy S8 handset, but as multiple leaked pictures of the alleged device continue to stack up online, it seems that we're far from seeing one that looks legitimately authentic.

New leak photo of the S8

In a recent report, BGR has obtained yet another image which allegedly shows the new Galaxy S8, but things seem quite fishy right off the bat. As the publication explains, the photo is a render developed by third-party smartphone case maker, Ghostek, which makes various accessories for the iPhone and Galaxy smartphones.

The image shows the alleged S8 all wrapped around one of the company's waterproof cases.

Similarities between other alleged designs

While the render presents a design that looks closely similar to previous rumors, including a curved screen with little-to-no bezels and no home button, the mock-up truly resembles previous reports as closely as it is, it's almost as if it was designed accordingly to the rumors in question.

Legitimacy of the image

BGR claims that it's not unusual for third-party case makers to be receiving details about unreleased handsets in advance in order for them to stock up accessories ahead of its official launch. The publication further states that an undisclosed source claims that the render is truly based on the data acquired from factories that are producing Samsung devices, but it also admits that it hasn't been able to confirm these claims.

Assuming that the sourced data is indeed accurate, the only thing this render could give us about the upcoming Galaxy S8 is its dimensions and physical form. The rest is merely speculation.

Official Release

According to TheNextWeb, Samsung is expected to introduce its new Galaxy S8 to the world in the first half of 2017, but reports are still unclear as to when the exact date might be.

While initial rumors have suggested that Samsung could reveal the handset during the Mobile World Congress in February, more updated reports are hinting at a delayed launch in April, as well as the possibility of an early limited release in either February or March.