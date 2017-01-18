Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

First Humans Arrived In North America 24,000 Years Ago

Jan 18, 2017
First Posted: Jan 18, 2017 12:47 AM EST
Scientific reports suggest that humans might have likely reached the North American continent 24,000 years ago. These humans originate from Russia and cross the Bering Strait thanks to the land bridge which was then existent during that time.

The first human settlement in North America

This all happened just years after the end of the planet's last Ice Age. With this said, scientists are baffled after new evidences suggest that the first humans set foot in America 10,000 years earlier.

This surely has its own set of effects in the scientific community, changing some fundamental beliefs about the origin of the human race. According to Yahoo.com, Jacques Cinq-Mars, an archeologist, was the first to point out this possibility 30 years ago.

This is after excavating was done in the Bluefish Caves located in the Canadian Yukon province. According to New Historian, the team discovered ancient animal bones in the area, which then led to them concluding that the first humans settled there, way earlier than previously thought.

24,000-year-old human settlement proven

Now that further scientific and genetic studies have been made to prove the possibility laid out by Cinq-Mars, it has then been proven that the radiocarbon dating were indeed plausible. This then means that the people who arrived in North America during those times were then isolated from the rest of the world after the last of the land bridges melted away soon after the last Ice Age.

This means that the gene pool of the original inhabitants of North America was indeed isolated, thus pure in all cases. With all of these being said, there are truly more things left to discover in this planet of ours.

With recent discoveries like this, our collective knowledge regarding the origin and history of our species improves.

