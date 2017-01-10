Huawei P10 And P10 Plus It Release In March Or April

Huawei P10 and P10 Plus to release in March or April(Photo : YouTube/TECHCONFIGURATIONS)

Chinese mobile company Huawei is currently at work on its next-generation flagship smartphone, the Huawei P10, and P10 Plus. According to the Huawei Consumer Business Group CEO Yu Chengdon, the successors towards last year's P9 and P9 Plus are already slated for a March or April release.

This would sound reliably credible, considering that Huawei's P8 and P9 series were also released in April.

Specs & Features for the P10 and P10 Plus

Advertisement

PhoneArena has already pointed towards formidable spec sheets in store for the upcoming P10 series. Huawei is expected to incorporate its very own Kirin 960 processor, pairing it with 6GB worth of RAM.

The top-of-the-line chip features four high-powered Cortex-A73 and four lower-powered Cortex-A53 CPU cores to go along with the Mali-G71 MP8 GPU. Huawei is also partnering up with Leica again to deliver a dual camera setup, possibly dedicating the second camera towards enhancing image quality just like on the P9.

According to GSMArena, Other rumored features would include an on-screen fingerprint sensor, wireless charging, and an impressive dual-edge display.

Other updates from Huawei

Aside from these already impressive specs, Huawei is also said to be working on the P10 Lite to go along with two new phones that are codenamed, Victoria and Vicky. They are highly rumored as the successors to the Nova series, making them most likely budget devices. As of now, no timeframe has been given for their official release.

Just recently, Huawei released the Mate 9 phablet in the United States. The $600 phone features a spacious 5.9-inch 1080p resolution screen and is also still powered by the Kirin 960 processor and features a custom-built silicon by Huawei-owned HiSilicon.

The powerful chip also comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB worth of storage. The device also features a fingerprint sensor and a dual-camera setup.