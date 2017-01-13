Microsoft’s Xbox One Backwards Compatibility Adds 3 More Games To Its System; Includes Mega Man 9

The Backward Compatibility program enables Xbox One gamers to enjoy plenty of their favorite Xbox 360 titles on their latest system. According to recent reports, the latest batch brings in both "Mega Man" 9 and 10, as well as "Beat'n Groovy."

About Mega Man 9 &10

According to MSPowerUser, "Mega Man" 9 and 10 both pay direct homage to the first 6 Mega Man titles, featuring NES-style music and graphics, as well as some pretty retro-ish art. If you also happen to own the "Mega Man Legacy Collection," these titles are a faithful continuation of the same style that both "Mega Man" 7 and 8 had dropped.

This also means that you can play almost all of the original "Mega Man" titles on your Xbox One. But it would be excluding spinoffs like "Mega Man & Bass."

About Beat'n Groovy

"Beat'n Groovy," though not as popular as "Mega Man," is still a fun game, to begin with. It is a music game based heavily off of the Japanese Pop'n Music series of arcade games.

According to NeoWin, It originally arrived on the Xbox Live way back in 2008, features colorfully stunning graphics. It also features a special mode that will let you play with an Xbox Live Vision camera, which is clearly not supported on the Xbox One.

You can find each of these newly-incorporated games in the Xbox Marketplace by clicking on their links that are available on the Xbox's official website. As always, you won't be needing to purchase them again to play them on your Xbox One.

All you need to do is to check the Ready to Install section in My Games & Apps.

Do you own any of these games on your Xbox 360? Are you excited to play them on your Xbox One? We don't know about you but right now, we are pretty sure that everyone is hyped about these upcoming Xbox One game.s