'Mass Effect: Andromeda' Update: New Screenshot Revealed In Wake Of James Gunn's Praises Of The Game

According to recently circulating reports, BioWare has released a new "Mass Effect: Andromeda" screenshot in the wake of Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn speaking and praising about the franchise overall.

New screenshot for Andromeda revealed

The new screenshot was recently shared by BioWare GM Aaryn Flynn on Twitter. He said that he wanted to share the screenshot as a thank you to James Gunn for his "kind words and excitement" about "Mass Effect: Andromeda."

Gunn praises Mass Effect franchise

As per GameSpot, earlier this week, Gunn took to Twitter to share that he is trying to clear out his schedule right after Guardians of the Galaxy 2 comes out in May so he can play "Mass Effect: Andromeda." He also claims to be a big fan of the series, saying in another tweet that he has played every entry in the original trilogy up to the end.

In yet another tweet, Gunn also said that, aside from the Guardians of the Galaxy comics, Mass Effect was also among his biggest inspirations and references for the Guardians of the Galaxy film series. He also cited Star Wars, Farscape, and Flash Gordon as inspirations.

Mass Effect movie coming?

According to ReadSpy, a Mass Effect movie is also in the works, though it has been quite a long time since we last heard about it. There is nothing connecting James Gunn to the projected Mass Effect movie, but he weighed in with his thoughts and ideas on why most video game films have a traditional track record of being mediocre or worse.

"Most of them have failed horribly because they are bad," Gunn said. "Many hit the big screens way too late, after their draw is over, and others are just better off being left as games."

"Mass Effect: Andromeda" launches on March 21 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. In other news, BioWare has announced today that it will be sharing more details about the game in the upcoming days.