NBA News: Knicks Shuffle Lineup In Hope To Find Spark, But Come Up Short Vs. Hawks(Photo : Elsa/Getty Images)

The Knicks' problems have been easy to identify, on and off the court, in the recent stretch of days. Point guard Derrick Rose went AWOL on Monday and has been dismal on defense thus far. Carmelo Anthony is ready to feud team President, Phil Jackson, and Kristaps Porzingis is still hobbled up, sitting out his third straight game with a sore left Achilles.

Knicks shuffles lineup

According to USAToday, In need of a spark after another lifeless, one-sided loss on Sunday, the Knicks shuffled their starting lineup, moving Courtney Lee to the bench and inserting not-so-used, undrafted rookie free agent Ron Baker as the starting shooting guard.

Advertisement

Knicks succumb to heartbreaking loss

The logic of benching Lee, who is one of the best defenders among the starters and a player who ranks among the top 3-point shooters in the NBA this season, was nothing short of a head-scratcher. During their recent game against the Atlanta Hawks, Baker misfired on three field goal attempts on the Knicks' first three possessions of the game.

But the Knicks and Baker recovered, fighting through most of the game before ultimately losing a heartbreaking 108-107 final. The Knicks had three chances of winning the game but ultimately failed on all three.

After Dennis Schroder put Atlanta ahead with a 3-point field goal, courtesy of Rose's poor defense yet again, the Knicks got the ball and immediately called time to set up a potential game-winner.

Knicks choked in the end

In a pick-and-roll with Anthony, Rose saw the lane open up for him. But as he got to the rim, his layup attempt was swatted out by Paul Millsap.

Anthony recovered the ball and missed a short jumper. Joakim Noah tried to tap it in but it never came close.

According to NorthJerseytheir recent loss had them falling to 18-24 and six games under .500, which is a new low point.

The Hawks finally grabbed the ball as the clock ran out of time. The Hawks, playing without Dwight Howard, who was taking a rest day, celebrated and danced off the court while the Knicks were left dazed once again.