'Ghost In The Shell' Update: Live-Action Film Gets Two More Tribute Manga

DreamWorks and Paramount Pictures' "Ghost in the Shell" live-action film official opens in Japan on April 7, starring Scarlett Johansson. To celebrate its opening, Japanese Magazine Monthly Young published a one-shot by Yu Kinutani, the manga creator of "Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex."

About the One-shot

The one-shot follows the sniper Saito and his time as a mercenary, and is titled "A Day in the Life." It also shows the mission where he first met Motoko and the time before his left eye and left arm were removed and replaced with cybernetic implants.

The one-shot is included in the said Magazine for its January issue, which will be on sale today.

About Kinutani's Manga version

Kinutani's "Ghost in the Shell" manga adaptation launched in 2009. World-leading manga publisher Kodansha published a total of five compiled book volumes for the original series, and released the 4th and final compiled volume of its follow-up, "Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex - The Laughing Man," on December 6, 2016.

Kodansha Comics published the original five-volume series in the United States.

The Film & Cast

According to AnimeNewsNetwork, Scarlett Johansson stars in the film as the Major, with Pilou Asbæk playing as Batou. Michael Pitt plays the Laughing Man. Director/Comedian Beat Takeshi (a.k.a. Takeshi Kitano) plays the Public Security Section 9 founder and chief Daisuke Aramaki.

Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman) is the director of the film. On the other hand, Jonathan Herman reworked the earlier drafts of the script that was written by William Wheeler and Jamie Moss.

Richard Taylor and its co-founder Weta Workshop are working on the film.

Production

According to KissAnime, the anime studio Production I.G pitched the rights for the original anime on behalf of the manga's publisher Kodansha in 2007, with Dreamworks acquiring the live-action film rights in 2008. Avi Arad, Ari Arad, and Seaside Entertainment's Steven Paul are the official producers.

The film official rolls camera in the United States on March 31, and in Japan on April 7.