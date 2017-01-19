'Flash' Season 3 Episode 10 Updates: How Barry Changes The Future, Iris' Death

It is very obvious that Barry Allen didn't had a blast with his holiday season. Flash is still bothered by his troubling vision of the future. He is also disappointed with himself because he doesn't have the power to do something about it.

What to expect in the next episode

And upon the comeback of Plunder to the present times, still, Barry decided to not try to catch the guy. The next episode of the Flash will be titled as Borrowing Problems From The Future. It is in this episode that the Flash will try his best to change the future and not let the tragic things happen.

According to Movie News Guide, in this episode, he will also try his best to not catch Plunder. Caitlin also went soft to Julian as he gives him another chance. Perhaps this is a chance to improve their relationship as well as bring up the mood of the show into a more positive note.

According to Showbiz Junkies, the episode's twist will come with the possibility that Wally may catch Plunder. This means that there is an obvious way to change the seeming inevitable future. Hopefully, things still follow an optimistic storyline as this is what the viewers want.

More twists will be unveiled

Andrew Kreisberg, the executive producer of the series, has also said that Team Flash will work together to get to know more details about the possible death of Iris in the future. With this, they will try their best to not let this tragic event from happening.

Episode 10 of The Flash's Season 3 will air on TV screens on January 24 in The CW. Surely, this episode will be a game changer as more and more thrills are building up among the characters' storyline.