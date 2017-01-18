The Surprising Reasons Why Apple AirPods Make You Sexy

Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Apple wanted to make a difference, and so it released its new AirPods. However, these are still clouded with a lot of criticisms, which is why it plans to just counter these and release three new TV commercials.

New Apple commercials out

Now, Lil Buck poses on a dance together with another Marian Hills 'Down' showdown makes its way to the market. It is because of these little but effective marketing strategies that Apple manages to clean up its AirPods' name.

And even though the main goal of Apple is to just tell the people to buy these AirPods, its new commercials prove otherwise. Apple is truly going deeper when it comes to marketing its products - another reason why these AirPods make you sexy.

These new advertisements not only talk about informing the people, but it also gives the AirPods a brand new reputation - something that is more alluring, classy and of course truly Apple. With this, it promotes its sexiness thanks to the elegance that it speaks of.

Apple AirPods speak of elegance and classy sexiness

According to Forbes, it is more about cementing the AirPods' place in the people's minds that it is an elegant product necessary for all Apple users. The commercials also point out that it boasts of superior audio quality as it cancels out all the unnecessary background noise in the environment.

According to Value Walk, these AirPods are heavily criticized. But thankfully, these new commercials are here to save the day, and of course, the days to follow.

Apple has indeed proven that it is the creator of revolutionary gadgets that does not only speak of superior functionality, but also of classy aesthetics and unimaginable brand loyalty. It is with these that AirPods users would surely be sexier in many ways than one.

