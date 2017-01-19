'Law and Order' Season 18 Episode 9 Update: Surprising Twists About Serious Family Problem Unveiled

The family protagonist of the series is in for some hard time, as a bartender accuses one of them with rape. Law and Order is created by Dick Wolf, an Emmy Awardee. As of now, 'Law And Order: Special Victims Units' is now at its 18th season, making it the longest-running TV series drama.

The Special Victim Unit's specialty

The storyline revolves around the things that go around the NYPD's Special Victims Unit. According to Broadway World, this specific department specializes in sex-related crimes. With this, Episode 9 had surely been one of the best episodes as it highlights the real branding of the series.

According to Gossip and Gab, in the episode, Sara, the bartender went up to the family to confront them about her getting raped. After a series of blowouts with the court and other testimonials from the possible people involved, the case concluded with Lawrence as the guilty person who raped Sara.

What to expect next episode

Episode 9 was indeed one of the most surprising and shocking events that happened throughout the rest of season 18. Now, Lawrence is in for some tough times. The question is now about what the future lies for Lawrence, and how his family is going to deal about this very serious problem. Perhaps, there is a possibility that Lawrence will have a change of heart, and leave his bad ways in the past, in hopes of being a better person. There are a lot of possibilities that lurks after the happenings of episode 9.

It is with these happenings that put the possibility of more inter-family issues and problems to persist in the next episodes to come. Hopefully, things go well for the family. Surely, Law and Order is still continuously giving out the best when it comes to the suspense, thrill, and surprising facts that happen in the series' universe.