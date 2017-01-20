Demi Lovato And Boyfriend Vasconcelos Update: 5 Hottest Things Everyone Should Know

Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

By Jose Mari Franz Teves (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 20, 2017 04:24 AM EST
Demi Lovato, together with her new boyfriend, Ghuilerme Vasconcelos are indeed moving their relationship to the next level. The singer and MMA fighter were reported to be dating back in July. Reports suggest that they had a swift fling back then.

However, things moved to the next level as the two were spotted together during the New Year. Vasconcelos shared a selfie with Lovato in one of his Instagram posts. Now, this marks the next possible relationship that Demi Lovato is in, after her breakup with Luke Rockhold who is also a UFC fighter. The couple's breakup happened last December.

Here are the hottest things that everyone should know about the Lovato and Vasconcelos love duo.

They are showy when it comes to showing their love to each other

Vasconcelos, who is now 30-years-old, posted a photo of him and Lovato in Instagram. It was a black and white photo where the two are seen to be seated side by side.

Lovato, 24-years-old, commented back on Vasconcelos post and said that she looks sleepy. She then puts up a laughing emoji. Obviously, this writing style shows that the two maintains a very good connection with each other.

Teases each other with passionate romance jokes

The Brazilian MMA fighter shared another photo last June 8. The caption of the photo implied something worth talking about. Vasconcelos said in his caption that Lovato was the one who hit his lips and made his lips bleed.

Lovato is very supportive with Vasconcelos' fights

According to People, Lovato is spotted at one of Vasconcelos' fights last year. After the fight, she greeted Vasconcelos with a hug and left a kiss on his check.

With all of these being said, J-14 says that Lovato's ex-boyfriend, Joe Jonas approves of her current boyfriend. Hopefully, the two will continue to stay this way for a long time.

