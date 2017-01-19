'Super Mario Run' Update: Nintendo Confirms March Release For Android

Nintendo took to their Twitter account the official statement regarding the release of their latest game, the Super Mario Run. The company says that it will be available on all Android devices starting this March.

Super Mario Run draws near

On its release, it is expected to still have the free demo approach, as well as the $9.99 price to experience the full game. With this being said, interested players can have their own account in the Play Store, and sign up for them to receive a notification on the game's release date.

According to Android Headlines, Super Mario Run is still exclusively for Apple devices. But with Nintendo's latest announcements, Android users may soon be able to play the game too. It is worth knowing that Super Mario Run is a mobile app game that relives the greatness and glory that Super Mario once had back in the days.

According to Wall Street Journal, the game is Nintendo's way of gaining back the popularity that it once had. With the help of the new game, Nintendo is expected to profit enough funds to continue making more successful and hit games.

Nintendo on its way back to the top

One of the recent examples of how Nintendo does its best is with the recent release of Miitomo, which is a social networking app. Nintendo is also reported to be currently developing another Animal Crossing game. This would then result to four Nintendo games in the market.

Hopefully, Nintendo will be making more quality games in the near future. For now, its reputation is at stake, and its new games' reception's fate will rest in the hands of the gamers.

With this, one can see how Nintendo is coming back to the mainstream market. Even though today's games might be developed by other companies, it is very clear that Nintendo would surely be topping today's gaming ranks.