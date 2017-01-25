'The Predator' Franchise Is Coming Back To The Big Screen, May Be Adding A New Punisher Star(Photo : ispettoreigiene/YouTube)

"The Predator" franchise is looking towards making a big comeback next year with Shane Black directing the fourth installment of the movie franchise. Over the last few months, Production for "The Predator" has been building a solid cast, and everything goes well, they'll soon be adding an actor who everyone would want to have the right firepower when things get messy: former Punisher Thomas Jane.

Old Punisher to become The new Punisher

According to Cinemablend, Thomas Jane is in final negotiations to officially join "The Predator," though no details were disclosed about the character he would be playing. Given his history with action-oriented film projects, one can assume that he will definitely be in the thick of things throughout the movie.

Whether he will be working directly with the main protagonists, or have his own plans in motion, everything remains to be seen. The Predator's production is scheduled to commence in Vancouver this coming February, so Jane is surely one of the last members of the main cast to be added.

About Thomas Jane

Thomas Jane is best known for his role as Frank Castle, also known as The Punisher, in the Marvel vigilante's 2004 movie. The actor was supposed to reprise his role for a sequel, but he later dropped out, and that Punisher movie later became the reboot "Punisher: War Zone."

Jane later reprised his Punisher role in the 2012 fan film, "Dirty Laundry." Outside the world of Marvel, Jane's notable credits would include "The Thin Red Line," "Boogie Nights," "Before I Wake," "Deep Blue Sea" and the TV series "Hung."

Right now, Jane is currently playing the role of Detective Joe Miller in the Scifi series "The Expanse."

About the movie and projected release date

According to News headlines, no specific details for The Predator have been revealed just yet, though Shane Black has claimed that contrary to earlier rumors, the movie will not be set in a suburban neighborhood. It's also been said that the latest Predator installment will feature several alien hunters running around, but that also hasn't been confirmed yet

"The Predator" is scheduled for release on February 9, 2018.