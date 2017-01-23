Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Stan Van Gundy: Reggie Jackson Isn’t Going Anywhere

By Jose Mari Franz Teves
Jan 23, 2017
Pistons head coach and GM Stan Van Gundy made things quite clear that the team will not be trading away Reggie Jackson anytime soon.

Pistons head coach and GM Stan Van Gundy made things quite clear that the team will not be trading away Reggie Jackson anytime soon.

Just last week, a trade rumor popped up, saying that Pistons were considering making a blockbuster trade happen by sending their starting point guard, Reggie Jackson, to Minnesota in exchange for the Wolves' starting point guard, Ricky Rubio.

Jackson for Rubio?

As per CBSSports, with it being a potential push-through, the deal didn't make much sense, especially given the kinds of assets that the Pistons have to give up in order to get Jackson from OKC, and the fact that Rubio doesn't really help improve the Pistons' issues offensively.

Van Gundy discloses the rumor

Still, it was an interesting proposition. But on Saturday, Pistons coach and President of Basketball Operations Stan Van Gundy immediately told reporters flat-out that it's not happening.

Van Gundy went on to talk about the trade season and the fact that despite so many deals being discussed, only a few of them will ever actually turn into anything serious, much less an actual trade. He also said that it's crazy to make note that any player would be available in trade talks because literally, no player is untouchable, they just have higher price tags than others.

The Pistons this season

SVG's public support for Jackson has been notable as well. The Pistons, no doubt, have underperformed this season, and there are lingering questions about the leadership of both Reggie Jackson and Andre Drummond.

According to RealGM, The Pistons are definitely going to be looking for deals in order to improve their roster and get them off this slump, but it doesn't look like Jackson is going to be going anywhere anytime soon.

Those two are among the worst on the team in terms of on vs. off court net point differential, implying that the Pistons get beaten significantly more when both of them are on the floor, and that's definitely a bad sign for your star players.

But Jackson is still young and still recovering from a preseason injury, and the team is still finding itself as of the moment. They did get a big win against the Wizards Saturday and more importantly, they're still pretty much in the playoff picture, which is all that matters.

Pistons head coach and GM Stan Van Gundy made things quite clear that the team will not be trading away Reggie Jackson anytime soon.

Stan Van Gundy: Reggie Jackson Isn’t Going Anywhere

Stan Van Gundy made it very clear in a recent press conference on Saturday that Reggie Jackson is staying put and he is not trading him for Wolves' guard Ricky Rubio. He also addressed the team's struggles and how the Pistons can still bounce back from a bad start.
