'Walking Dead' Season 7B: What To Expect? Hints More Mature Storyline

In less than a month, The Walking Dead will air the second half of its season 7. And with this, the show is giving hints as to what should be expected of the season's second half.

The Walking Dead will be back

What the makers of the show try to suggest is that there will be lots of new groups and characters to appear in this season. Reports say that this would be a grand showcase of the show's enormity and epic proportions.

According to Digital Trends, the season's storyline will revolve around the attempts of Rick in trying to stop Negan from their tracks. He will also be doing his best to take down the Saviors.

However, Ezekiel who leads the Kingdom, and Gregory who acts as the leader of the Hilltop do not anymore want bloodshed. This would mean that Rick would have a hard time in rallying these groups for his cause.

What everyone should expect with The Walking Dead Season 7B

According to Comic Book, the level of violence would surely drop. There is also going to be treachery within the people Rick trusts, most presumably from his group. The synopsis also suggests that defeating Negan and his violent army would surely be hard thing to do.

What this means is that the season would not dwell too much in gore and violence, but instead on mere survival and improving their relationships with each other. It makes perfect sense for the show to shift its tides as its ratings have fallen drastically. If this was the case, then it would be a strategic move for the show to do, considering that there is a certain risk involved.

This decrease in ratings might be due to the extreme amount of violence shown in its many scenes. The Walking Dead Season 7 will once again air with its all-new second half on February 12 on the AMC network.