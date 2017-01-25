Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

'Godzilla 2' Update: Film Has Acquired The Perfect Horror Director; Why Fans Should Be Hyped

It was way back in May 2016 that it was officially announced director Gareth Edwards would no longer be taking the helm for the upcoming "Godzilla 2" movie. Since then, people have been wondering exactly who would be the person to replace him.

Now, it seems that the answer is here.

New Director for Godzilla 2

Mike Dougherty, the filmmaker who's behind the horror films "Krampus" and "Trick 'r Treat," has been hired by Legendary Entertainment to take the lead director for the film. Dougherty does have his brief stints of the movie with it was said that he and co-writer Zach Shields is reported to be co-writing the script for the feature.

Around that same time, it was also been brought up that Dougherty might take on the role of director as well, but those were just early talks back then. According to Variety, it was only after closely observing Dougherty for months in the writer's room that Legendary finally decided that he would be the right man for the job.

About Godzilla 2

According to Cinemablend, "Godzilla 2" is rumored to be titled "Godzilla: King of Monsters." It won't be Mike Dougherty's first time working with Legendary, as Trick 'r Treat was one of the production company's very first features. But if pushed through, the blockbuster film will certainly be the filmmaker's biggest movie to date.

At this moment, nothing is yet to be known about the plot of "Godzilla 2," but we do know that it will be part of some major plans that are being developed over at Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros.

The blockbuster film, which is slated for release on March 22nd, 2019, is expected to be the third chapter in a seemingly growing cinematic universe that follows both Gareth Edwards' "Godzilla" and Jordan Vogt-Roberts' "Kong: Skull Island," which will be released on March 10 of this year.

