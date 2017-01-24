Apple News: iOS 10.2.1 Finally Out; Update Focuses On Fixing Bugs, Patching Security Holes, And Paving The Way For iOS 10.3

After several weeks of polishing and beta testing, Apple has finally released its updated siOS 10.2.1 to the public today. The update may be fairly minor and includes no major improvements to the main iOS apps or features, it does contain some useful bug fixes that everyone can really benefit.

Release Notes

According to Macrumors, the release notes says that the new iOS update only fixes bugs and includes some security improvements. The security page of the update lists a number of several vulnerabilities in the kernel, WebKit, and the Contacts app that has all been fixed after you downloaded the update.

Apple also addressed a certain bug that could enable foreign attackers to briefly access any iOS user's home screen on an Activation Locked iPad that had been reset.

New update availability

The update is available for everyone and everything that runs iOS 10 and above: the iPhone 5 and newer iPhone versions, the 4th generation iPad and newer iPad versions, the iPad Mini 2 and newer iPad Mini versions, both iPad Pros, and the 6th generation iPod Touch. There are some small updates, intended for the watchOS 3 and tvOS 10, both of which are iOS-based, that have also been released as well.

Paving the way for iOS 10.3

According to ArsTechnica, the release of iOS 10.2.1 clears the deck for betas of iOS 10.3, which is likely to be the final major update to iOS 10 before work begins for the up and coming iOS 11, which will be incorporated in Apple upcoming flagship which will be released this year.

As of now, no one knows just much about what Apple plans to incorporate in this next update, but some older rumors have suggested that it may renew focus on the iPad in advance for some new tablet launches during spring of this year. Rumors are also leaning towards spring eternal dark mode for iOS.