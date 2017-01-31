Trump To Yates: “You’re Fired!” Acting Attorney General Announced They Won’t Defend The President

Acting attorney general, Sally Q. Yates received the boot from President Donald Trump after she openly resisted to defend the newly-elected president's new executive order. She refused to rally behind Trump after he ordered the ban of refugees as well as people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.

The New York Times reported that Yates received the order that she was fired from her position Monday. Yates served as deputy attorney general under ex-president Barrack Obama. She has betrayed the 10-day old Trump administration by saying that the Justice Department attorneys will not defend the president's orders. Meanwhile, President Trump replaced Yates with Dana J. Boente, United States attorney for Virginia's Eastern District. Boente will be acting attorney general until Senator Jeff Sessions of Alabama is confirmed by Congress.

On the other hand, The Telegraph reported that Trump's immigration order is just one of his many controversial plans which will soon be revealed as his administration completely transitions. It is rumored that the new president is also considering reversing rights of LGBT which were celebrated during the previous administration. As Trump sacks acting attorney general Yates, protesters have started to gather in US cities as well as across Britain. As of today, more than 1.5 million people have signed a petition to scrape the travel ban.

Ms. Yates received a lot of backlash after she was fired. She was called "an Obama administration appointee who is weak on boarders and very weak on illegal administration." Sources said that over the weekend, Yates was anxious as to what she would respond to the president's order. Two officials said that she even considered resigning but later said that she would not want to leave her worries to her successor.

Boente was sworn as the new acting deputy attorney general even before Yates received an official letter that she was fired from her position. The letter was signed by President Trump's assistant John DeStefano and was hand-delivered at the Justice Department.