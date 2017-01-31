Jennifer Lopez, Drake Hanging Out Outside Work - Lopez Posts Mysterious Message For Drake

Love is in the air for Jennifer Lopez and Drake.The Hollywood prodigies have been speculated to be going or for a couple of weeks, but surprisingly the news has not been confirmed yet.

The relationship status for Jennifer Lopez and Drake is still up in the air. But if hints are considered as a perfect form of confirmation, then Jennifer Lopez has said it!

Recently, Jennifer shared an inscrutable message on Instagram account, which might be directed towards new significant other Drake. Borrowing quotation from R. Queen, the "Shades of Blue" actress emphasized on the importance of adoring something completely.

#mondayfeels #love A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 30, 2017 at 12:10am PST

According to People, it was rumored that Lopez and Drake have been spotted going out a lot, but this does not reaffirm that the luminaries are actually in love. They seem to really like and respect each other, but it's early. "Where it goes, we shall see".

Close friends of the two moguls are hoping it becomes something, but "it's too early to say more than that".

Keeping apart their personal ties aside, the duo is working together on a new music marvel for now. According to Entertainment Tonight, while speaking at the Television Critics Association, Lopez highlighted that Drake was pretty interested in welcoming Lopez for the new project.

According to Lopez, Drake reached out to the actress and asked to do a song with her. "We'll see if it's on his next album," she said.

Lopez and Drake both have been in an unstable relationship with different personalities. The former was seeing Casper Smart for a few years before becoming involved with Drake.

The latter, however, was in a controversial relationship with American rocker Rihanna. The gravity of their relationship was widely acknowledged as Drake had a shark tattooed on his arm signifying the seriousness they had. It wasn't too long before they decided to part ways and start seeing other people.