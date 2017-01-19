Lovebirds Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Return On The Voice Season 12 : Feud Between Country Music Star Shelton and Levine Rises

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are gradually hitting a rough patch as their relationship is a nervous one. When it comes to The Voice, Blake Shelton feels edgy as he admits undergoing anxiety about Gwen Stefani's return to the reality show.

Blake Shelton is entangled in a bit of a predicament. While his relationship with Gwen is under turbulence, he is reportedly involved in a tussle with another coach, Adam Levine, who was once his close pal.

Season 9 of The Voice changed Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's lives completely. They both were struggling with their respective divorces, but appearing on the show allowed them to catch romantic feelings for each other. Now, when their first reunion as coaches is anticipated for the next The Voice Season 12, Shelton maintains that he is "nervous" about his significant other's return, according to EnStarz.

Blake and Gwen will be accompanied by Alicia Keys and Adam Levine to render their professional services as musical coaches. Blake Shelton, as compared to other coaches was famous as recorded in the history of The Voice but as far as his personal ties are concerned, he claims

"We were both nervous about it."

Both Blake and Gwen have already discussed the possibility of their relationship on the show. But the country music prodigy established that it might add to a completely novel dimension to the current platform of the competition.

"It brings a new level of competition to the show. Just when you think 12 seasons in it kind of is what it is, it's not anymore," he stated.

Therefore, the upcoming season of The Voice will allow the audience to experience a much romantic side to the story. While it might be pleasing to the eyes, his relationship with Adam Levine needs to be addressed.

The Voice winner Sundanese Head dropped jaws after his coach Blake gleaned the victory. It is rumored that Adam "was keen on starting drama", according to Radar Online in order to augment the dispute.

Even though they were best buddies once in the show, Adam was labelled as a strong competitor, which was displayed in their argument.

According to Radar Online, Adam was believed that Blake has rigged the decision and Blake in return told Adam that he is a "sore loser" after the show was finished.

The source continued saying that Adam despise losing to Blake. Billy Gillman, who was coached by Adam, although was thought to be the winner for some, he couldn't make it. Since the show's debut in 2011, Adam has successfully tailored three winners of The Voice, making them ultimate winners.

The insider adds that the two are always in competition with each other as the final two contestants were backed by Levine and Shelton respectively, there was an environment of backstage bitterness and animosity.

The 12 season of The Voice will allow the fans to get a detailed glimpse of Shelton and Gwen's romance accompanied by Adam and Shelton's rising tussle. However, Latin Post has reported that there might be new coaches ready to take place for the 13th season.

Miley Cyrus will be returning as a coach after The Voice Season 12, but the magazine reports that Blake Shelton and Adam Levine might not make it as Jennifer Lopez and Christina Aguilera might replace one of the coaches.

Lopez would accumulate her experience from judging American Idol, while Christina is really interested for her return to the show after missing season 11 and 12.