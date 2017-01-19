Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, January 19, 2017 | Updated at 7:36 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Lovebirds Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Return On The Voice Season 12 : Feud Between Country Music Star Shelton and Levine Rises

By Bisma Kaleem (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 19, 2017 07:20 AM EST
NBC's 'The Voice' Press Junket

NBC's 'The Voice' Press Junket(Photo : Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

'The Voice' Judges Blake Shelton (L) and Adam Levine attend NBC's 'The Voice' Red Carpet Event

'The Voice' Judges Blake Shelton (L) and Adam Levine attend NBC's 'The Voice' Red Carpet Event (Photo : Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images )

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are gradually hitting a rough patch as their relationship is a nervous one. When it comes to The Voice, Blake Shelton feels edgy as he admits undergoing anxiety about Gwen Stefani's return to the reality show.

Blake Shelton is entangled in a bit of a predicament. While his relationship with Gwen is under turbulence, he is reportedly involved in a tussle with another coach, Adam Levine, who was once his close pal.

Season 9 of The Voice changed Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's lives completely. They both were struggling with their respective divorces, but appearing on the show allowed them to catch romantic feelings for each other. Now, when their first reunion as coaches is anticipated for the next The Voice Season 12, Shelton maintains that he is "nervous" about his significant other's return, according to EnStarz.

Blake and Gwen will be accompanied by Alicia Keys and Adam Levine to render their professional services as musical coaches. Blake Shelton, as compared to other coaches was famous as recorded in the history of The Voice but as far as his personal ties are concerned, he claims 

"We were both nervous about it."

Both Blake and Gwen have already discussed the possibility of their relationship on the show. But the country music prodigy established that it might add to a completely novel dimension to the current platform of the competition. 

"It brings a new level of competition to the show. Just when you think 12 seasons in it kind of is what it is, it's not anymore," he stated.

Therefore, the upcoming season of The Voice will allow the audience to experience a much romantic side to the story. While it might be pleasing to the eyes, his relationship with Adam Levine needs to be addressed. 

The Voice winner Sundanese Head dropped jaws after his coach Blake gleaned the victory. It is rumored that Adam "was keen on starting drama", according to Radar Online in order to augment the dispute. 

Even though they were best buddies once in the show, Adam was labelled as a strong competitor, which was displayed in their argument. 

According to Radar Online, Adam was believed that Blake has rigged the decision and Blake in return told Adam that he is a "sore loser" after the show was finished. 

The source continued saying that Adam despise losing to Blake. Billy Gillman, who was coached by Adam, although was thought to be the winner for some, he couldn't make it. Since the show's debut in 2011, Adam has successfully tailored three winners of The Voice, making them ultimate winners. 

The insider adds that the two are always in competition with each other as the final two contestants were backed by Levine and Shelton respectively, there was an environment of backstage bitterness and animosity.

The 12 season of The Voice will allow the fans to get a detailed glimpse of Shelton and Gwen's romance accompanied by Adam and Shelton's rising tussle. However, Latin Post has reported that there might be new coaches ready to take place for the 13th season. 

 Miley Cyrus will be returning as a coach after The Voice Season 12, but the magazine reports that Blake Shelton and Adam Levine might not make it as Jennifer Lopez and Christina Aguilera might replace one of the coaches.

Lopez would accumulate her experience from judging American Idol, while Christina is really interested for her return to the show after missing season 11 and 12. 

 

SEE ALSO

Lamar Odom Hoping For Reunion With Ex-Wife Khloe Kardashian - 'I Want My Wife Back' Despite 'Good American' Designer Dating Tristan Thompson

Prince Harry "Truly In Love With" Meghan Markle, Loved-Up Duo Getting Cozy in London

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux attend Orlando Bloom's 40th Birthday Bash Hosted By Katy Perry

Tagsthe voice, the voice season 12, Gwen Stefani, Adam Levine, gwen stefani blake shelton

Â© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

First Humans Arrived In North America 24,000 Years Ago

First Humans Arrived In North America 24,000 Years Ago

New scientific researches point out that the first humans arrived North America, 10,000 years earlier than previously thought.
A detailed view of art or recovered pieces displayed in part in the permanent Egyptian collection and also part of the 'Queens of the Nile' Exhibition .

Mummies Of Babies And Crocodiles Found Inside The Tomb Of Ancient Egypt
ELLE's Annual Women In Television Celebration 2017 - Red Carpet

"Fantastic Beasts 2" Cast, News & Update: Zoe Kravitz Explains Leta Lestrange's Role in Newt Scamander's Life in Sequels [DETAILS]
La Union de Morelos official photo

Mexican Totoaba Fish Near Extinction â€“Bladder With Aphrodisiac Properties Worth More Than Cocaine
Prince Harry attends the ICAP's 24th annual charity trading day in aid of Sentebale at ICAP on December 7, 2016 in London, England.

Prince Harry Is With Meghan Markle For A Weekend Of Hopeful Public Appearances And Royal Family Introduction [VIDEO]
The Science Behind Marijuana

Marijuana on Expanding Research to Become A Medicinal Drugs
WWE Superstar and Andre The Giant Battle Royal Winner. I am bringing the End Of Days to everyone in WWE!

WWE News and Update: Baron Corbin, A New Wrestler To Beat

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from itâ€™s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

â€˜The Big Bang Theoryâ€™ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howardâ€™s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Donâ€™t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃƒÂ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics