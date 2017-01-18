Lamar Odom Hoping For Reunion With Ex-Wife Khloe Kardashian - 'I Want My Wife Back' Despite 'Good American' Designer Dating Tristan Thompson

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian might no longer be a couple, but the realization for the 36-year old ex-NBA player continues to haunt the athlete.

Lamar Odom expressed his sentiments while talking to Dr. Travis Stork in the Tuesday, January 17 episode of "The Doctors". His straightforward opinion and appreciation for his wife Khloe Kardashian and three kids was attention-grabbing as he apologizes to her for all the "time and energy" he wasted while he was surviving on drugs.

"I just want to tell them I'm sorry for all that wasted time and wasted energy that in my addiction I didn't know who I was," he confessed reports Hollywood Life.

This interview is deemed to be Lamar Odom's first prolonged conversation with the media since he was assigned a specific time in rehab. He confessed in a 'The Doctors' interview that he is hoping to win back the love of his wife back and admitted that he actually misses her now. The hope for reunion is a bit vague, but the former athlete has his fingers crossed.

Lamar and Khloe married in September 2009, but got separated a few years later. Their divorce, however, was finalized in December when Lamar was shifted for a stint into a rehab establishment in San Diego in order to modify his obsession with drugs. However, it is too late for Lamar to realize who was there with him during his hard time under hospice care.

He also confessed to Dr. Travis Scott that when you're under the umbrella of drugs, you get isolated and distant from everything. "Even your feelings, you become numb to everything", reports Perez Hilton.

Odom continued that Khloe is important to her as she was the one standing with him while he was struggling with his addiction.

As far as Khloe is concerned, her chances to rekindle with Lamar seems meagre now. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was involved in failed attempts to get her husband clean. She is now in a different romantic phase with Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thomson, whom she began seeing last August.