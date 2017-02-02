'The Voice' Coach Pharrell Williams Welcomes Triplets With Model Wife Helen Lasichanh

"The Voice" coach and movie producer Pharrell Williams and his model/designer wife Helen Lasichanh are now three-times happier as news broke that the new parents have welcomed triplets.

Back in September 2016 during a dinner hosted by Chanel, the couple has announced they are pregnant for their second child. But there were no hints that they will be having not only one but three children as Helen Lasichanh showed her baby bump.

According to reports from PEOPLE, the "Happy" singer and his model wife have welcomed the triplets of joy in early January, confirming that the mother and her babies are all healthy and happy. Together with the couple, their eldest son Rocket Ayer has never been more excited to see the babies, as sources heard it be one girl and two boys.

The couple who have been together for a long time before getting married has named their first son through Indian-inspired and will most likely be for the triplets. With Pharrell William's brewing success on his movie "Hidden Figures" as a producer, BBC News reports how overwhelmed he is with all the good things happening. The historical drama has already earned three nominations in the Academy, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Screenplay, and Best Picture, while it is awaiting this year's Oscars for Best Picture.

The number three is definitely the singer's favorite nowadays, if not a lucky number attached to the events happening right now to his life and career. Adding on to his schedules will be a modeling career in Chanel as he will be the first-ever-male to model Chanel handbag campaign. Before that, he was also made it through the runaway on Karl Lagerfeld's Chanel fashion show last December.

Pharrell Williams has also been vocal about his feelings for his wife, as he gushed in the past how each night with her was like an everyday sleepover. Watch out for more updates as Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh give names to their triplets.