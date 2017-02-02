Selena Gomez, The Weekend Officially Dating Each Other - Exes Hadid, Bieber Draped In Jealousy

Selena Gomez has found her significant other and it's none they than The Weekend. No more a rumor, the singer has just made it official on her Instagram account and revealed the new beau she is going out with.

Putting up a loved-up display, the 24-year old music prodigy shared a video of her musician boyfriend enjoying a boat ride on their romantic trip to Italy. The singer also captioned it with heart eyes emoji, displaying PDA at its peak.

The Weekend, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye also shared a video of the previous Disney Channel alum relishing art on his Instagram story. The couple's love affair is in full swing as the high-spirited duo booked an entire restaurant in Florence so that they can amp up their romance, brushing aside their romance rumors and confirming it to the media.

According to Life and Style, the photos of the loved-up couple kissing outside Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica were leaked on January 11. Since then, the couple has been photographed on various occasions including their fine date at Dave and Buster on January 25th.

But it seems as if not many are happy with their ongoing romance. Especially Selena'a former love partner Justin Bieber. When he was asked about The Weekend's music, he responded "Hell no I can't listen to a Weeknd song. That s--t's whack."

A source also told TMZ that Bieber believes Selena is just using her new boyfriend for the sake of utter publicity. Similarly, the jealousy game with The Weekend's former affair with Bella Hadid seems to take another twist. Bella has unfollowed Selena on Instagram after their pictures were published online.

"Bella thinks Selena is completely two-faced, things were bad between them already, but now it's going to be way worse!" Bieber and Hadid, the two exes are currently draped in jealousy and resentment. Despite that, The Weekend continues to take a romantic stroll with his new love Selena Gomez.