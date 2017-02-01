Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Selena Gomez Crushed After Splitting From Justin Bieber; Singer Enters Rehab To Get Over 'Justin Addiction'

By Bisma Kaleem
Feb 01, 2017
2011 American Music Awards - Arrivals

2011 American Music Awards - Arrivals(Photo : Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

It seems like the high-spirited couple Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber is nothing but mere historyFor several years, the rumor mill is churning speculations regarding Gomez and Bieber's love affair, but when Gomez was spotted with The Weekend on a dinner date this month, rumors were instantly put off. 

The loved-up duo decided to part ways in 2012. Since then, they both have been sparking reconciliation rumors, which are unaddressed at this point. Regardless of their separation, Justin is giving an impression that he's still not over her ex-girlfriend as he posted a photograph on Instagram of two of them kissing together in a swimming pool the previous year. 

Gomez was then spotted at Bieber's concert a few days later, which triggered, even more, claims for rekindling their romance. The reunion never happened and Justin was seen hanging out with Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Baldwin before he expressed his romance with Sofia Richie. 

Gomez was also seen dating other prodigies including Niall Horan, Charlie Puth, and Samuel Krost for a brief period. Although there was nothing serious between them, the chances of Gomez and Bieber's reunion seemed up in the air. 

Gomez seemed totally uninterested in developing romantic affiliations with Horan. He went public and some to Ryan Seacrest about his clear interest in the singer, the 24-year old did not give much attention to his proposals.   

According to E!News, Gomez kicked off her relationship with The Weekend in Santa Monica, California in the beginning of this month. 

"He really likes her. They text every day," a source told the outlet last week. "They have a really sexy and flirty relationship." Even though Gomez and Bieber were dating, but not each other. Bieber took it to the media and let out his anger by labeling The Weekend's music as "wack". 

Selena Gomez remained tight-lipped about the situation, however, an insider maintained that she's loving how her former boyfriend flipped out, establishing that he's still in love with her, reports Hollywood Life

The relationship of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber reached a new level when her mother Mandy Teefy intervened. She asked Justin to stay away from her daughter. The Gomez family feels that Justin has left a mark on her, which can only be restored if he is not around her. Considering her current situation, Mandy really believes that Selena will be able to heal faster without Justin's presence.

Selena Gomez was reportedly unpleasantly crushed by Justin leaving her. The extent of the damage allowed her to stay in rehab which was due to their drama filled, poignant relationship. The insider explained that Selena does suffer from several health issues, but her main reason for entering the rehab was to move on and adjust to Justin's absence. 

According to the source, her addiction is Justin Bieber and she just can't seem to get out of his influence, which is why she drinks and smokes to refuel herself. 

