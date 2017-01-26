Modern Family Star Julie Bowen Judged For Ridiculing Barron Trump - The 10-Year Old First Boy

Modern Family actress Julie Bowen was bashed on social media after she offputtingly highlighted 10 year old Barron Trump during the Inauguration Day held on 20th January.

The Modern Family actress Julie Noam, 46, on her Instagram post shared a snap of Barron Trump from the grand inauguration event welcoming the 45th president of the United States Donald Trump. She commented "I think Barron is on his Gameboy. Can't say I blame him", while Barron was looking down during his father swearing-in event.

I think Barron is on his Gameboy. Can't say I can blame him. Advertisement A photo posted by Julie Bowen (@itsjuliebowen) on Jan 20, 2017 at 8:41am PST

Julie Bowen continued sharing more posts on her social media account with hashtag #Bowenforpresident, reports US Magazine. Her light humor expressed in the social media platform allowed her to catch the attention of many, thus, making her in a vulnerable position. She also joked about Barron's unforgettable expression as he placed his hands on his head by saying "Barron, a voting majority shares your horror". In her next snap, Barron was rubbing his eye while Bowen wrote "When your dad is boppin' his head to the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. #dadshame." Lastly, the Lost star also sarcastically nit-picked CNN for cutting out Donald Trump's 10 year old son out of the picture. She wrote "Hey @CNN! Don't box the Barron!"



Despite dwelling under the umbrella of freedom of speech, the actress was taunted and assessed as she was poking fun at the First Family. Multiple users also accused her of bullying and firmly established that they used to adore the actress, but for now, it is speculated that Modern Family will experience a drastic damage in terms of rating.

Another user said that just because Bowen has political differences and does not support the new president, it doesn't mean that their ten year old son gets to be ridiculed every now and then.

The actress took the incident nonchalantly; she was attacked on Twitter as well where one woman condemned her for focusing on a child. She replied to the query and said that she was just keeping it light as her kids would be a "horror show at a public event".

Despite infinite negativity and media fishbowl, the actress has not removed her posts.