The War Between Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Now Over - Pitt Wins Never-Ending Custody Battle Against Jolie, Actress Regretting Divorce As Father Gets Access To Kids

Even though four months have passed since the A-listed Hollywood couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie filed for divorce, their separation is still allowing their fans to go berserk.

Just a week after releasing their joint statement, Pitt just took the lead in his custody case against former wife Angelina Jolie.

According to Life and Style Magazine, the judge ordered Angelina Jolie to allow the kids' father Brad Pitt to visit them as she has interrupted his visiting authority. The actress previously vetoed Pitt's visiting rights and blocked him from visiting their six children on a regular basis. However, the matter was taken to the court and now Pitt gets to see the kids frequently now.

The news dropped in when Brad Pitt's cameo at the Golden Globe Awards received a massive applause. He introduced the movie Moonlight and was acknowledged through a standing ovation from his Hollywood colleagues.

"It really sent a message about how people have seen him as acting responsibly during Angelina's entire smear campaign against him. There's no question Brad has won this battle," an insider revealed.

However, things do not seem that pleasant and hopeful for Angelina Jolie. Reports suggest that members of Jolie's team have become against her keeping in view the latest discoveries.

Some of the members are not supporting her campaign against Brad. Especially when the FBI and DCFS cleared off Brad's name, many of her team members decided to quit her alliance.

Following his Golden Globes appearance, Pitt was photographed at a charity concert in Malibu. He looked skinny and the paparazzi concluded that the divorce is allowing him to miss the kids dearly as these supervised visits are of no use.

Despite the infinite tensions and divorce apprehensions, the actor did manage to pull off his look while appearing on multiple occasions, reports Vanity Fair. His presence on numerous affairs has made the situation dwell in his favor.

Now when Angelina Jolie is on the verge of losing ground, Be suggests that she is regretting the separation. She is having second thoughts when Pitt appeared at the Golden Globes and keeping in view the recent custody battle, things appear to be worse for the actress.

"Angelina is calling him and telling him how much she loves and misses him," a source revealed. "She'll try to get him to reminisce with her about all the good times they had."

Angelina Jolie might be having a bit of an emotional stir. An insider reveals that at one point she claims that her world revolves around Brad, but then she constantly accuses her former husband of tearing down her life.

She is also having a bit of a crisis relating to oldest daughter Zahara. According to Life and Style, Zahara's biological mother wants to reconnect, which is creating a bit of a drama for the family.

Hollywood Life reports that these past few months have been miserable for Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and especially for the kids. They have hired a private judge to oversee the matter, who is handling it with a bit of a laughter.

"John will try to get Angelina and Brad to laugh through their divorce proceedings"