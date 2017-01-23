James Marsden To Be Casted In Green Lantern Corps Along With Ryan Reynolds, Bradley Cooper

Rumors are rife that several fan favorite Hollywood prodigies are being considered for the role of Hal Jordan in Green Lantern Corps. Warner Bros was not even close to confirming the prevalent news and now a new name has been added to the infinite list.

Warner Bros have ramped up their work for the upcoming Green Lantern Corps and several names have been shortlisted, which according to The Wrap is legit. Among those actors on the list include "Guardians of the Galaxy" star Bradley Cooper and "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." actor Armie Hammer. Other names include Joel McHale, Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Cruise.

James Marsden is currently being busy with the role of Teddy Flood on HBO's hugely successful Westworld. His possibility of playing Hal Jordan seems pretty heightened as for now, however, no official news has come up. He is said to be the novel addition accompanied with Bradley Cooper and Arlie Hammer.

Advertisement

According to We Got This Covered, the source has said "I've heard one more name, too. Ever since Westworld Marsden has been pretty hot around here. They've discussed him for Hal as well."

Being a part of the mainstream success, he is considered to be perfect for the role. Having boyish, charming looks as seen in the books, prompted the movie makers to add him to the list. According to the filmmakers, Marsden can take on the role pretty well. It is also said that Marsden has the capability to maintain balance between drama and comedy, which is the essential ingredient for Green Lantern Corps.

The source also confirmed that Reynolds and Hammer are there, however, as far as the other list is concerned, their possibility of appearing in the approaching movie is still up in the air. The producers are also thinking to add Ryan Reynolds back as he portrayed the superhero actor in 2011 based Green Lantern.

There have been no casting confirmations and there is also a question mark on the role of John Stewart keeping in view that both Hal and Stewart, according to writers David Goyer and Justin Rhodes are the main focus of the forthcoming marvel.



Regardless of the speculations, fans should take this all with a pinch of salt until the filmmakers deliver an official statement.