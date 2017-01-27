Draped In Love Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid Caught Amidst "Living Together" Rumours

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik attend the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City(Photo : Getty Images/Neilson Barnard)

Former 1-D star Zayn Malik was recently spotted in New York holding the keys to his girlfriend Gigi Hadid's apartment. Is the good looking rocker going out with his significant other?

Malik was snapped while exiting an SUV in Manhattan just near his girlfriend's place. He also had a keychain with the name Gigi on it, which apparently confirms that they might be living together.

The loved-up duo has never kept their relationship under the wrap. In fact, they are always embroiled in profound PDA, putting up a steamy display with each other.

"So lucky to know and love a soul like yours," the former One Direction singe wrote on her birthday.

Gigi and Malik's romance has been bolstering since 2015. They kicked off their romantic association back in the year and it was also rumored that the songwriter proposed to his 21-year old girlfriend, but she turned down the proposal. This incident led to confusion as the Victoria Secret Girlfriend was spotted wearing a diamond engagement ring on her finger, thus, putting a question mark on their relationship.

According to the Daily Mail, "She's only 21 and doesn't feel ready".

The engagement rumor was, however, debunked by E!News. Their commitment regardless is quite serious and they are hoping to hop to the next level of romance. Gigi is 21 and is probably too young to wear the engagement ring forever. Malik, on the other hand broke off his engagement with Little Mix's Perrie Edwards, 23. They were engaged for two years and Gigi might be a bit intimidated, trying to avoid repeating history.

The rumor mill is churning that Gigi is probably avoiding marriage because her mother had two nasty divorces. She does not want to get down on the road and eventually end up parting ways with zany Malik, viewing that their relationship is blossoming quite well.

Both of the love birds are gearing up to reach the pinnacle in terms of their career. Gigi is considered as one of the popular Victoria secret models and Zayn Malik is also accumulating a lot of success in his singles.

Although the A-listed couple has not confirmed the news of living together, the possibility is very high. The two have been building strong foundations and they might go a long way if their romance is still intact.