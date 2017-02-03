Adam Levine Will Have His Own Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Watch The Livestream Ceremony On February 10

Adam Levine gets to have his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as his fans and followers patiently waited for that moment that Levine's talents will be finally recognized.

Not only will there be a few recognitions and programs to honor Adam Levine's amazing contribution to music, his name will be forever embedded in the sidewalks of Hollywood Blvd. Adam Levine has been doing "The Voice" for twelve seasons but he is well known to be Maroon 5's front man and main songwriter for almost 16 years since the band has started.

With three Grammy Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, two American Music Awards, an MTV Video Music Award and a World Music Award, the "Moves like Jagger" hit maker deserves the Walk of Fame's 2,601st star.

According to reports from Billboard, Adam Levine will be receiving his own star on February 10, with an organized program where his Voice co-star Blake Shelton and rock legend Sammy Hagar will do their speeches. Levine will be recognized under the Recording category through his contributions to the music industry as a member of Maroon 5, the band where his career has all started.

As fans have waited a long time for this event to happen, Los Angeles Times reports how they kept on asking to when Adam Levine will receive his star. Being an integral part of Maroon 5's success, Levine never stops to influence modern popular music even while molding soon-to-be artists in "The Voice." With all his awards and proof of his versatility in music, Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez has announced the good news and invited all his fans to attend the ceremony as they unveil the star.

The historic event will take place at 6752 Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, the United States with a live stream at http://www.walkoffame.com/, 11:30 a.m. PST. Other personalities in the event include Hollywood Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Leron Gubler as host