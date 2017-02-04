K-Drama ‘Goblin’ Criticized For Alleged Plagiarism Of ‘Game of Thrones’; Prequel In The Works

There has been debate online whether or not “Goblin” plagiarized a famous scene from HBO’s “Game of Thrones. There is a high chance that the similarity of the scene in question was just a mere incident. However, the cinematic resemblance is quite striking that made many doubt the Korean drama.

A video has been circulating online, claiming that a battlefield scene from the first episode of “Goblin” is cinematically similar to that of the ninth episode of “Game of Thrones” Season 6. The two minute-thirty-five-second-video contained a side by side comparison of Kim Shin (Gong Yoo) and Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) battling a massive army. Surprisingly, the camera angles down to focus lengths are all in sync, reported Koreaboo.

Fans of “Goblin” have defended their favorite Korean drama, which has become the second highest rated drama on Korean cable television after “Reply 1988.” Otherwise called as “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God,” it tells the story of an immortal goblin who fell in love with a high school student that has an ability to see ghosts. Despite its success, it is not safe from this kind of plagiarism controversy.

According to some fans, the similarity is inevitable considering that there are not too many options in filming a battlefield scene. Other fans, however, were convinced that the director of “Goblin” clearly used “Game of Thrones” as a reference. The director, then, is urged to clarify the matter.

Meanwhile, as “Game of Thrones” Season 7 will not be returning to small screens until July, George RR Martin reveals new details about a short story that he is writing. Called “The Sons of Dragons,” it will serve as a prequel to the show which tells about the reigns of the second and third Targaryen Kings, reported Independent. Apparently, the ancestry of Daenerys and Jon will further be explored.

Martin also teased that “Winds of Winter” will be coming out this year. On the other hand, HBO has recently released teasers for “Game of Thrones” Season 7. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!