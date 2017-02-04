Nicki Minaj Los Angeles Mansion Was Robbed Off $200,000 Worth Of Jewelry And Belongings

Another victim of holdup has happened and it was good enough the "Bang Bang" hitmaker wasn't in the house to witness all that. With the recent Paris heist of Kim Kardashian, nobody wants to go through that again, more so being held at gunpoint. It was reported that Nicki Minaj's luxurious Los Angeles mansion was the target of the thieves, leaving behind a "totally trashed" house and a take out of almost $200,000 worth of jewelry and other of Minaj's stuff.

In a recent report from Mirror, the huge mansion was penetrated and different locations indicated that there was an attempt by force-entry. Everything in the mansion was thrown in disarray such as furniture, clothes and Nicki Minaj's things just to search for money and jewelry. With all that has been accounted, the total worth of Nicki Minaj's stolen stuff amounted to $200,000.

Based on reports from The Hollywood Gossip, the police cannot still identify how many went inside as suspects to the crime. The scene was they overturn all the stuff may indicate that they were looking for something, not only that, they vandalized certain items in the house. They destroyed picture frames, perfume bottles, and furniture and even cut up articles of Nicki's clothing.

Although this is a serious matter that Nicki Minaj must not overlook, there are messages directed to her and her work that may be connected to the incident. Surveillance videos have not helped in identifying the perpetrators which pose a challenge to the investigators.

Nicki Minaj may have some similarities with Kim Kardashian, as they are fond of selfies and showing off their curves, but it seems luck is still with the Trinidadian-born rapper. Being held at gunpoint is definitely something nobody wants to happen in their life. And as for Kim Kardashian's traumatic experience, it has changed a lot in her life and even her marriage.