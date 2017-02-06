Airbnb Super Bowl Commercial Refers Trump's Travel Ban Issues

After President Trump's executive order moved sharply limit immigration, Airbnb became aggressive among the corporate critics of Trump's policy and took its action to the Super Bowl. Airbnb made a Super Bowl advertisement demonstrating a various group of individuals and a content which describe to the perspective or advocacy of the controversial issues.

According to The New York Times, the Airbnb advertisement came only nine days after Mr. Trump signed the executive order to close the United States' boundary to all the refugees and to people, especially Muslim countries. The National Football League and Fox, the broadcaster of the game, keeps up the privilege to endorse the promotions, and a few sponsors walked a tightrope to get the advertisements with the immigrant's approval.

Advertisement

In a memo to employees after the executive order, Airbnb's CEO Brian Chesky was more straightforward about his position. He wrote that this is a strategy, which he significantly cannot help contradicting and it is an immediate hindrance to its mission at Airbnb. By the end of the week, the company started to provide a free and temporary housing for individuals who had been affected by the said movement restrictions, as ST World added.

Mr. Chesky and the other two company's founders, and company's head of marketing put together a 30-second spot in just three days, an effort that normally takes weeks or even months. Airbnb was utilizing the Super Bowl to highlight its dedication to giving a short-term housing for 100,000 individuals in need throughout the following five years, which includes refugees, victims of casualties, and aid workers.

Mr. David Miliband, the association's president, and CEO said that Airbnb has been supporting the refugees before the present controversies. He added that Airbnb's main goal is to unite outsiders who help each other in different ways such as a variety of American were refugees. It is core to the personality and accomplishment of the country.