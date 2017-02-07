Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Oneplus 5 Might Outperform Samsung S8 And Iphone 7 With Powerful Features And Low Price

Feb 07, 2017
The upcoming OnePlus 5 is already a popular choice amid consumers. But can this feature-packed smartphone get one up on famous brands including Samsung's Galaxy S8 and iPhone 7? Maybe it can.

According to Mobile and Apps, gadget enthusiasts are pretty stoked about OnePlus 5. Given the magnificent performances of OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T, high expectations are guaranteed.

Many might see OnePlus as an underdog brand, and they are not wrong. Samsung has established itself in the market with its feature-packed flagship smartphone and has loyal customers.

However, OnePlus still holds an advantage because of the excellent reputation it has created in a rather short period of time. Users have already associated the brand with smartphones that have high-end functionality yet come in a low-end price range.

The predecessor, OnePlus 3 has been popular for its high-end specs and lower-end price. It proudly featured a Snapdragon chip and a massive 6GB RAM for a price tag of only $399.

Talking about the design, both Samsung S8 and the S8 Plus is expected to showcase cutting-edge exterior. Reportedly the home button has been ditched, there will be slimmer bezels and an iris scanner.

The look of OnePlus 5 has been pretty hush hush right now and not much is disclosed. It is expected to feature a 5.5in QHD display and a dual rear camera.

But under the hood specification is what that really matters. OnePlus 5 has been dubbed as "flagship killer" for its interior features.

The OnePlus 3T ran on 6GB of RAM, whereas the Samsung flagship phones ran on 4GB. It is expected that OnePlus 5 will feature at least 8GB RAM as opposed to Galaxy S8's 6GB RAM. The Snapdragon 835 chipset and a whopping 256 GB expandable memory rumors for OnePlus 5 helps the brand with the argument.

According to OnePlus 4, the Dash Charge feature is said to be improved. There are rumors that OnePlus 5 will include a powerful 4000 mAh battery.

Moreover, it is expected that all these features will come within the affordable price range of $480 to $500. Needless to say, no Samsung or iPhone can bring their price tag to that low.

 

 

