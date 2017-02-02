Oneplus 5 Specs, Release Date And Price Explored

Since the release of OnePlus 3 last year the expectation has increased for the new flagship device. The OnePlus 5 is already making headlines as one of the biggest hit of 2017.

OnePlus' phones have made a name for itself for their high-end specs and lower-end prices. The OnePlus 3 was well received for its high-end Snapdragon chip and 6GB RAM for a price tag of only $399.

Rumors are rife that OnePlus will not name their next flagship OnePlus 4 but OnePlus 5. Reportedly the reason behind this skip is that the number four is related to some negative vibe in Chinese beliefs, much like the concept of number 13.

Advertisement

Not a lot of details are launched about the device yet but it is believed to give a tough completion to its rivals. It is expected that OnePlus 5 will feature a Snapdragon 835 processor and at least 8 GB RAM.

According to OnePlus 4, the Dash Charge feature is said to be improved than its predecessor. There are rumors that OnePlus 5 will include a powerful 4000 mAh battery.

The display is expected to be a QHD AMOLED one. Coming to the camera, it is rumored to have an impressive 24 megapixel rear and a 16-megapixel front snapper for high-quality selfies. There is a chance that OnePlus 5 might come with a ceramic case.

The price is still debatable but there could be an increase over 2016's OnePlus 3. However, looking back at the brand's price range, OnePlus 5 would still be less expensive than its direct competitions.

When they were released the OnePlus 3 was priced at $399 and the OnePlus 3T at $439. According to Mobile and Apps OnePlus 5 might get a price tag of $480. Needless to say, it will still be cheaper than Apple's upcoming iPhone and Samsung Galaxy phones.

There is a chance that the next OnePlus smartphone might hit the market in April 2017, but no official confirmation has been given yet. With power-packed features and affordable price OnePlus 5 will retain its nickname, the "flagship killer", this year as well.