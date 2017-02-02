Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, February 02, 2017 | Updated at 5:07 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Oneplus 5 Specs, Release Date And Price Explored

First Posted: Feb 02, 2017 12:09 PM EST
CeBIT 2013 Technology Trade Fair

CeBIT 2013 Technology Trade Fair(Photo : Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Since the release of OnePlus 3 last year the expectation has increased for the new flagship device. The OnePlus 5 is already making headlines as one of the biggest hit of 2017.

OnePlus' phones have made a name for itself for their high-end specs and lower-end prices. The OnePlus 3 was well received for its high-end Snapdragon chip and 6GB RAM for a price tag of only $399.

Rumors are rife that OnePlus will not name their next flagship OnePlus 4 but OnePlus 5. Reportedly the reason behind this skip is that the number four is related to some negative vibe in Chinese beliefs, much like the concept of number 13.

Not a lot of details are launched about the device yet but it is believed to give a tough completion to its rivals.  It is expected that OnePlus 5 will feature a Snapdragon 835 processor and at least 8 GB RAM.

According to OnePlus 4, the Dash Charge feature is said to be improved than its predecessor. There are rumors that OnePlus 5 will include a powerful 4000 mAh battery.

The display is expected to be a QHD AMOLED one. Coming to the camera, it is rumored to have an impressive 24 megapixel rear and a 16-megapixel front snapper for high-quality selfies. There is a chance that OnePlus 5 might come with a ceramic case.

The price is still debatable but there could be an increase over 2016's OnePlus 3. However, looking back at the brand's price range, OnePlus 5 would still be less expensive than its direct competitions.

When they were released the OnePlus 3 was priced at $399 and the OnePlus 3T at $439. According to Mobile and Apps OnePlus 5 might get a price tag of $480. Needless to say, it will still be cheaper than Apple's upcoming iPhone and Samsung Galaxy phones.

There is a chance that the next OnePlus smartphone might hit the market in April 2017, but no official confirmation has been given yet. With power-packed features and affordable price OnePlus 5 will retain its nickname, the "flagship killer", this year as well.

 

 

SEE ALSO

Battle of the Ultra-Lights: Comparing Microsoft's Surface Pro 4 and Apple's 13-Inch Macbook Air

LG G6 Images, Specifications And Launch Date Reportedly Leaked

Apple May Release 15-Inch Macbook Pro With Up To 32GB Of RAM In 2017

World's First Android Smartphone With 8GB RAM Unveiled At CES 2017; Device Supports Google's Tango And Daydream VR System

New Apple Iphone 8 Leaks Will Blow Usersâ€™ Mind

TagsOnePlus, OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5 release, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5 update, OnePlus 5 price, OnePlus 5 specs

Â© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

brad pitt jennifer aniston Ego

NBA News: Durantâ€™s Effort On Defense Paying Off; Steve Kerr, Warriors See More Potential In Him

NBA News: Durant's Effort On Defense Paying Off; Steve Kerr, Warriors See More Potential In Him

Kevin Durant, who is known for his scoring, has noticeably improved on the defensive end of the floor. He has expressed his growing appreciation for defense and even promised that he will improve each and every game.
NBA News: Charles Barkley Laughs Off LeBron James' 'Hater' Remark, Stands By Criticism Of Cavs' Star

NBA News: Charles Barkley Laughs Off LeBron James' 'Hater' Remark, Stands By Criticism Of Cavs' Star
NBA News: Warriors & LeBron James Are Now Sharing Unlikely Alliance Towards hatred For Charles Barkley

NBA News: Warriors & LeBron James Now Share an Unlikely Alliance Over Dislike for Charles Barkley
NBA News: Cavs To Sign Mario Chalmers? Eyes Farmar & Other Available Playmakers

NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs To Sign Mario Chalmers? Eyes Farmar & Other Available Playmakers
Super Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid Park

Tom Brady's Emotional Media Day As He Calls His Father A Hero [VIDEO]
Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks

NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs reportedly interested in Mavs' Deron Williams
NBA News: Retired Player Stephen Jackson Admitted To Have Smoked Weed During Tenure With Warriors Before Games

NBA News: Retired Player Stephen Jackson Admitted To Have Smoked Weed During Tenure With Warriors Before Games

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from itâ€™s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

â€˜The Big Bang Theoryâ€™ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howardâ€™s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Donâ€™t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃƒÂ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics