New Apple Iphone 8 Leaks Will Blow Users’ Mind

Apple fans are anxiously waiting for the upcoming iPhone 8. With every day new leaks and rumors are mounting and the device is expected to unlike anything ever released before.

As per Express, several leaks reported that the device will feature a full glass body, surrounded by metal frame. iPhone 8 is said to have a AMOLED curved screen like Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge.

However, the major report is the wireless charging, which Apple is reportedly going to introduce in iPhone 8. It is no news that Apple is slowly going wireless with the latest example being the AirPods.

It is possible that the current AMOLED panel Samsung is developing for an unnamed upcoming Apple mobile is indeed the iPhone 8.

Reports stated that with wireless charging one can charge their iPhone 8 as far as from across the room. According to The Verge, Energous CEO Steve Rizzone stated that the company has been developing wireless charging transmitters and will begin delivering later this year.

Rizzone stated that the company was previously scheduled to deliver the transmitters by the end of 2015, but the reason it was delayed is because Energous has signed a "key strategic partnership".

Under this partnership, the partner company will have the right to be the first to instill this charging technology inside of phones, laptops, tablets, wearables and accessories and ship them. This has put Energous 2015's plan for battery phone cases on hold.

Rizzone, however, refused to name the partner with whom the deal was struck, but dropped a major hint. "(The partner is) one of the largest consumer electronic companies in the world. I cannot tell you who it is, but I can virtual guarantee that you have products from this company on your person, sitting on your desk, or at home," The Verge quoted Rizzone saying.

This has immediately raised the speculation that the partner is none other than Apple, and the wireless transmitters are for iPhone 8 and other upcoming Apple products.

Apart from wireless charging, Apple is reportedly removing the Home button to increase the screen size and adding duel led camera for high quality pictures.