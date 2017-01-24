LG G6 Images, Specifications And Launch Date Reportedly Leaked

A logo sits illuminated outside the LG pavilion during the second day of the Mobile World Congress 2015 at the Fira Gran Via complex on March 3, 2015 in Barcelona, Spain.(Photo : Getty Images/ David Ramos)

LG is speculated to announce the G6 smartphone at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona. The company has set February 26 as the launch date for its next flagship smartphone.

Meanwhile, the first images of the LG G6 have been shared by The Verge. The images only feature the top part of the device and that alone has revealed how different this smartphone is from its predecessor G5.

A tweet has been also shared showcasing the images. By the look of it, seems like G6 will have all metal design and a minimal top bezel.

The volume buttons are on the left side of the smartphone. The top bezel has a front camera, IR sensors and an earpiece. The back of the device has antenna bands which also run on the sides.

According to Gadgets 360, the phone is expected to feature a 5.7-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The resolution is said to be2880 x 1440 with 564 ppi pixel density.

The screen is Quad HD LCD display. Moreover, rumors are rife that LG G6 will come with a screen-to-body ratio greater than 90 percent.

Although not all, but LG G6 reportedly will carry some of the design points from G5. This will include the dual-camera setup and the fingerprint scanner placed in back centre.

Other rumors have suggested that the G6 will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor. The phone is expected to feature 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Other rumors hinted that the device may have a variant of 6GB RAM as well.

Speculations have been made that G6 will run on the latest Android Nougat operating system. More leaks have surfaced about the device suggesting that LG G6 will be the first non-Google Pixel smartphone to come with an inbuilt Google Assistant.

Last but not least, the report suggests that the G6 will come with non-removable battery.